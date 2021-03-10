AIOU Postgraduate course workshops commence from Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Course workshops of Postgraduate academic programs of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) offered in Fall 2020, will commence from 12th March (Friday).

These workshops will be conducted online through the Aaghi LMS portal of the University.

According to a press-release issued on Wednesday, the user Names and passwords have already been dispatched to the students through SMS.

Moreover, schedule of the workshops has been uploaded on the University website.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prof. Dr Zia Ul-Quyyum, Vice-Chancellor AIOU has advised the Directorate of Regional Services and Directorate of ICT to arrange online workshops for the students across the country.

The University is taking all possible measures to shift its academic and administrative processes from manual to automation in the near future.