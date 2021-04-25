AIOU postpones exams of all programs amid rising cases of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has postponed its ongoing examinations of autumn semester 2020 amid restrictions imposed by the government in wake of COVID-19 cases.

According to an announcement, AIOU has postponed the exams with consultation of its Regional Offices after government's announcement of closures of educational institutions.

The final exams including Associate Degree, B.Ed, BBA, BS Accounting, and BS ODL Programmes were ongoing which have now been postponed, said a news release.

It is expected that postponed exams would be held after Eid ul Fitr, and a notification would be issued in that regard, it added.