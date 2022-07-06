AIOU postpones exams of July 08

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has postponed its exams of MA, M.Sc and Postgraduate Diploma(ODL) programs for the Semester Autumn 2021 scheduled to take place on July 08 due to Eid-ul-Azha public holidays from July 8 to 12.

According to a notification issued here by the Department of Examinations, the papers scheduled for July 08 will now be held on July 19.

The timing of the rescheduled exams will be the same, as per the date-sheet issued earlier.

The roll no slips will be valid for the new date as well. The students have been conveyed the same through SMS's messages, Controller Examination Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Chaudhary said.