AIOU Postpones Papers In Twin Cities

Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

AIOU postpones papers in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) postponed today's (November 16) papers in Rawalpindi city and Islamabad region.

As per a notification issued by the Controller's office on Monday, the university postponed final papers of various subjects of BA, BS, B.Ed, M.Ed, MA and MSc programmes that were scheduled for today (Monday, November 16) in Rawalpindi city and Islamabad region. Students of other parts of the country would appear in their examination as per previous schedule. According to the notification new date for the revised schedule of the postponed papers will be announced later.

According to another notification of the university, examination centre no. 177 (Tanvir Hussain Shaheed Model Collage for Boys (IMCB), Street No. 43, G.7/4, Islamabad) has been shifted to Examination Center No. 171 (Azaan Khan Shaheed Model school for Boys Street No. 10, F-8/3, Islamabad) with effect from November 16 onwards.

Revised roll no slips will be issued to all concerned students, however already issued roll no slips shall also be valid for the time being.

