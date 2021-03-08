UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Provides Course Books Online

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

AIOU provides course books online

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is shifting its academic operations from manual to automation and digitalization, which will not only help in provision of timely educational services but also ensure transparency and quality in academic operations.

On the directive of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, AIOU is providing electronic books to its millions of students enrolled in various post-graduate programmes in accordance to its digitalization policy.

VC AIOU said also said that traditional system of mailing of books in paperback is gradually replaced with the online availability of books on the university website (www.

aiou.edu,pk),m said Director Admissions of the University.

He added, "this initiative is, also, significantly enabling in eliminating complaints of either non availability or delayed mailing of books. Students are, therefore, instructed not to waste their precious time in waiting for mailing of books; rather they should download PDF course books from the university website and utilize them in writing assignments and preparing for their examinations in time".

Related Topics

Allama Iqbal Open University From Million

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Discusses Prospects of Close ..

9 minutes ago

Prioritizing women safety Infinix Pakistan join ha ..

31 minutes ago

Cricketers wish Happy Women’s Day to all incredi ..

33 minutes ago

Peshawar shot student dead in Dilabaaz area

45 minutes ago

Realme inaugurates its first brand store in Karach ..

55 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed warns of terrorism threat

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.