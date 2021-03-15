UrduPoint.com
AIOU Provides Final Opportunity For Admission In MA/MSc Programmes

Mon 15th March 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has provided final opportunity for admissions in MA/MSc programmes while adhering to HEC's post graduate education policy.

The AIOU, in a statement, on Monday said it will not offer these programmes in the upcoming semester - autumn 2021.

Interested candidates may avail this golden opportunity and apply for admission in any of the suitable programme based on the eligibility criterion to enhance their education.

According to the details, university has offered admissions in thirteen MA programmes which include urdu, History, M Com, Arabic, Islamic Studies (General), Islamic Studies in three specializations - Quran and Tafseer, Islamic Law, Hadith and Seerat - Elementary Teacher Education, Science Education, Special Education, Teacher Education, DNFE, TEFL and MLIS in the spring 2021 semester.

On the other hand, university has also offered admissions in nine MSc programmes which include Sociology, Economics, Public Nutrition,Pakistan Studies, Gender and Women Studies, Forestry Extension, Mass Communication, Administrative Sciences and Sustainable Environmental Design in the current semester.

It is pertinent to mention here that no university will offer these programmes beyond spring 2021 semester in accordance to the HEC's post graduate education policy.

Moreover, admissions in various other programmes offered in the 2nd phase of spring 2021 semester are in progress and will continue till March 25, 2021. Prospectuses for all these programmes are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk). Interested candidates may apply online till the deadline.

