AIOU provides free education to people of Balochistan, former FATA, GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is providing free matriculation education to the regions with low rate of literacy including Balochistan, former FATA and Gilgit Baltistan to improve the situation by providing quality educational services.

Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qauyum, Vice-Chancellor AIOU has said that AIOU is providing all possible assistance in provision of quality education to the poor social stratum of population, especially people belonging from Balochistan, erstwhile FATA region and Gilgit Baltistan.

He has instructed all regional directors and coordinators to create massive awareness about this policy so that maximum number of people of these areas can avail this golden opportunity.

Matriculation education for these areas will be totally free of cost including admission fee and all other related expenses.

This offer can be availed till October 14 during the admission phase of autumn 2021 semester.

AIOU is the first national higher education institution which has initiated this project of bringing educational reforms in underdeveloped areas of the country.

Moreover, AIOU is committed to providing quality educational facilities to underprivileged and marginalized segments of the society.

In this regard, university provides special admission fee concession to the people with low income across Pakistan to facilitate them to get admission in any of the programs offered in autumn 2021 semester.

All interested candidates are advised to contact their respective regional offices for further details. AIOU has framed a comprehensive policy to provide financial assistance to the poor and deserving yet brilliant students.

Applications assessment committees have been established at the regional offices to recommend deserving cases after necessary verification. Fee concession will be provided from the funds allocated for this purpose.