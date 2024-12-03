AIOU provides free education to persons with disabilities: VC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is making every possible effort to bring prosperity and convenience to the lives of persons with disabilities.

To help them lead dignified and successful lives, the university offers free education from matriculation to PhD level," said the Vice-Chancellor of AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, in his statement on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Dr. Nasir further stated that the university has also established an "E-Learning Accessibility Center" in its library specifically for visually impaired students.

This state-of-the-art center is equipped with specialized computers, headphones, and advanced software, enabling students with disabilities to easily access HEC's digital library, e-books, research articles, journals, and theses.

It is a matter of pride that AIOU is the only public-sector university in the country providing free education to persons with disabilities up to the postgraduate level.

Additionally, various scholarships are available for students with disabilities, supported by a dedicated fund allocated in the university's annual budget.