AIOU providing free education to transgenders, disabled, needy students: VC AIOU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Vice-Chancellor Dr. Nasir Mehmood has said that free education is being given to transgender, disabled and other needy students of varsity.

In an exclusive talk with APP, Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Dr. Nasir Mehmood said that the university has been successfully following the digitalization policy for the last four years.

He further added that digitalization has further improved the quality of education and transparency in the university.

The digitalization policy will be taken forward, as it has facilitated the students and almost eliminated the human intervention factor.

VC AIOU while talking about the admission stated that those who meet the required criteria, are eligible for admission.

He said that this time the university received 70 percent of the forms of existing students online while 100 percent of the forms of new students were processed online.

He said that remote areas are our first priority, the university is opening new campuses to improve access to education in these areas.

"Currently, the university has total 54 campuses across the country, out of which 34 campuses have their own buildings" he added.

The university, he said, has built its centers in the backward areas in which the students are being provided all the modern facilities at par with other national universities.

"The number of students of the university has crossed one million and efforts are underway to further increase the number" he informed.

The aim of the university is to make access to education easier and better, and in that regard, VC said, apart from this, 1092 study centers have been established.

Dr. Nasir Mehmood said that all students of Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan have free education up to matriculation, while free education is also being provided to people with any disability, transgenders, prisoners and needy students. However, all these expenses are covered by the University Students Fund.

During the last four years, the university has increased the student fund by 400%, he told this scribe.

He said that we have a complaint from the Higher Education Commission in terms of funding, adding that the grant received by HEC is not even a one percent of the university expenses.

"HEC should set a formula and release funds to all universities based on it" he demanded.

He said that the students of Open University were not made a part of Ehsaas programme which is unfortunate for a university with major enrolment across the country.

"Our needy children have the same right to the Ehsaas program as children studying in other universities" he briefed.

To a question, VC AIOU said that the university has the largest number of female students.

He said that all our programs are offered as per the standards set by HEC and we register 30 to 40 thousand teachers every semester.

"These are the same teachers who are teaching in other universities of the country and how can it be possible that a teacher gives quality education in one place and not in another place" he questioned.

Replying to another query, VC said that the university is focusing on improving its quality of education.

The Vice-Chancellor said that HEC does not have any formula for ranking universities working on distance education, but our university has a prominent position in the global ranking among universities with more than one million students.

He said that now HEC is working on a new ODL National Policy, its initial draft has been completed.

Universities working in the field of distance education have also been made part of it and we welcome this policy.

He said that plagiarism is a major problem, we have done a lot of work to control it and LSM system has been introduced in that regard, which immediately identify the content and doesn't upload it.

To a question, he said that the full fees of students in flood-affected areas have been waived on local recommendations, while the fees of students in partially affected areas have been deferred.

He said that our university fees are the lowest as par with other universities.