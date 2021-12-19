UrduPoint.com

AIOU Providing Skilled Training For CPEC: VC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 04:50 PM

AIOU providing skilled training for CPEC: VC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Vice Chancellor Dr Ziaul Qayyum has said that his university was providing skilled training required for workers to contribute to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Qayyam elaborated that the university had planned to start a project to provide skilled training required in Industrial Zones along the route of CPEC to the people of the areas.

Initially, such setup is being arranged in Rashakai and Gilgit-Baltistan industrial zones, he said in an interview with the official media.

Qayyam maintained it would be a sustainable model for the local people, adding, the university was already in process of designing a course in this regard.

About the provision of free education to various segments of the society, he informed that the university was providing free education to transgender, prisoners and martyrs' children. Currently, around 30 transgenders were getting free education from the university, he remarked.

The VC underlined that the AIOU was all set to open up its full-fledged regional office in Afghanistan to promote education in the country at this much needed time.

"The office would be set up once the university gets permission from the Federal government, which is already helping Afghanistan in various fields," he mentioned.

The initiative of offering helping hand to Afghanistan, he stated, paced up after the recent visit of Afghan Ministry of Higher Education delegation during which the delegates had requested the varsity to help their country in promoting education, reconstructing educational infrastructure and training Afghan teachers.

The AIOU VC underscored that the AIOU was already helping Afghan students residing in refugee camps in acquiring education from the university, adding that the visiting delegation were well aware about the operations of varsity

Related Topics

Afghanistan Martyrs Shaheed Education Visit CPEC Allama Iqbal Open University Media All From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

President issues decisions on Board of Trustees of ..

President issues decisions on Board of Trustees of National Human Rights Institu ..

1 hour ago
 ADAA becomes first government entity to migrate it ..

ADAA becomes first government entity to migrate its data centre to G42 Cloud

2 hours ago
 New Year holiday for federal government announced

New Year holiday for federal government announced

2 hours ago
 DEWA is world’s first government utility to prov ..

2 hours ago
 Al Hussaini visits Tunisian Pavilion at Expo 2020 ..

Al Hussaini visits Tunisian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 UAE Minister of State, Sri Lankan Minister of Publ ..

UAE Minister of State, Sri Lankan Minister of Public Security discuss cooperatio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.