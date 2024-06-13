AIOU Ranked 1st In Quality Education Among Pakistani Universities
Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has been ranked first among 89 Pakistani universities and 7th among 2175 international universities in the recent Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2024 for quality education (SDG-4).
Additionally, AIOU has secured the first position among Pakistani universities for SDG 8 (Decent Employment and Economic Growth) and ranked third for SDG 10 (Reduction of Inequality) and SDG 17 (Partnership for the Goals).
Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Dr.
Nasir Mahmood congratulated the entire faculty and staff on this proud moment and stated that Allama Iqbal Open University is in no way inferior to the best universities in the world. "Our curriculum, laboratories, and teachers adhere to international standards, and we make every effort to achieve the benchmarks of quality education".
This is why Allama Iqbal Open University has been recognized as the seventh-best university in the world today. It is a matter of great pride for us.
