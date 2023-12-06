Open Menu

AIOU Ranked In Top 300 World Greenest Campuses

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2023 | 06:00 PM

AIOU ranked in top 300 world greenest campuses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has been ranked 8th amongst the greenest Pakistani universities while it stood at 293th position worldwide in ranking of 'UI's GreenMetric' for the year 2023.

According to AIOU, as for as the federally chartered universities of Pakistan are concerned, the AIOU stood 3rd amongst the ranking of these universities.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has expressed his gratitude for the honor and stated that the credit of this achievement goes to the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) and the gardeners of the University for which they deserve congratulations.

He further said that the University will pay special attention to make the campuses greener so that we can get a better position next year.

As compared to previous year’s ranking, the Allama Iqbal Open University has significantly improved its position worldwide by taking practical steps to green the main campus as well as the regional campuses.

In the ranking of global universities in 2021, the AIOU was ranked 485th among the greenest universities in the world, while in 2022, the University was ranked 331st among global universities.

