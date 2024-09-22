AIOU Rawalpindi Campus Organises 'Milad-ul-Nabi' Celebrations
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2024 | 07:00 PM
Rawalpindi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Regional Campus Rawalpindi organized a special celebration of "Eid Milad-ul-Nabi" on the occasion of Rabi-ul-Awwal at Government Graduate College for Boys Satellite Town Rawalpindi.
The host of the event was Mrs. Nasreen Akhtar Mirza, Regional Director Rawalpindi Allama Iqbal Open University.
A large number of teachers, students, educationist and religious figures from colleges and universities participated in the ceremony.
Director General Regional Services Dr. Malik Tauqeer Ahmed Khan attended as Chief Guest.
President Majlis Principal Professor Dr.
Athar Qaseem Graduate College Satellite Town and Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad Madani were also present with him. There was a competition between the students in which certificates and shields were presented to students who achieved significant success.
While Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad Madani presented the gift of Holy Quran to all the students.On this occasion, Director General Regional Services Dr. Malik TouQeer Ahmad Khan, Regional Director Rawalpindi Allama Iqbal Open University Mrs. Nasreen Akhtar Mirza, Principal Dr. Athar Qaseem and Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad Madani shed light on the life of Hazrat Mohammed (PBUH).
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Provision of basic amenities to citizens should be top priority of govt: Ombudsman2 minutes ago
-
Rank pinning ceremony for 53 inspectors2 minutes ago
-
Noted Urdu poet Rais Amrohvi remembered2 minutes ago
-
Five gamblers apprehended during raid2 minutes ago
-
Govt announces 70 scholarships for students of merged districts2 minutes ago
-
President strongly condemns blast near police van in Swat2 minutes ago
-
BISP releases tranche for 165,183 beneficiaries in Sargodha21 minutes ago
-
NDF holds Training on Personalized emergency Preparedness Plans for Persons with Disabilities21 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist injured by string21 minutes ago
-
NDF holds training on personalized emergency preparedness plans for persons with disabilities21 minutes ago
-
Justice Ijaz Anwar of PHC Inspects courts and sub jail in Nowshera22 minutes ago
-
KMU conducts successful MDCAT for admissions to medical and dental colleges of KP22 minutes ago