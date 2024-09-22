AIOU Rawalpindi Campus organises 'Milad-ul-Nabi' celebrations

Rawalpindi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Regional Campus Rawalpindi organized a special celebration of "Eid Milad-ul-Nabi" on the occasion of Rabi-ul-Awwal at Government Graduate College for Boys Satellite Town Rawalpindi.

The host of the event was Mrs. Nasreen Akhtar Mirza, Regional Director Rawalpindi Allama Iqbal Open University.

A large number of teachers, students, educationist and religious figures from colleges and universities participated in the ceremony.

Director General Regional Services Dr. Malik Tauqeer Ahmed Khan attended as Chief Guest.

President Majlis Principal Professor Dr.

Athar Qaseem Graduate College Satellite Town and Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad Madani were also present with him. There was a competition between the students in which certificates and shields were presented to students who achieved significant success.

While Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad Madani presented the gift of Holy Quran to all the students.On this occasion, Director General Regional Services Dr. Malik TouQeer Ahmad Khan, Regional Director Rawalpindi Allama Iqbal Open University Mrs. Nasreen Akhtar Mirza, Principal Dr. Athar Qaseem and Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad Madani shed light on the life of Hazrat Mohammed (PBUH).