AIOU re-elected as member Executive Board AAOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has been elected as a member of Executive board of the Asian Association of Open Universities (AAOU) for the third consecutive time for a span of three years (2023-2025).

Elections are held after three years to elect the Board members, said a press release issued here Sunday.

It is to mention here that the Association was formed in 1987 and the AIOU was among its five founding members.

The Association's elections were held yesterday in which an 8-member cabinet was elected.

The AIOU's recent initiatives such as digitization, e-registration of tutors and collaborative projects with known international universities have provided it a high position in the world, especially among the open universities of Asian countries.

The AAOU has highly appreciated these initiatives and expressed their desire to follow the footsteps of AIOU specially in digitization.

Not a single Vote was casted against the AIOU.

Director, International Collaboration and Exchange, Dr. Zahid Majeed represented the Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum on this occasion.