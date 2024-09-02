AIOU Reaffirms Commitment To Transparency & Merit
Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Academic Staff Association (ASA) General Body Meeting was held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), where Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood reiterated the university's strong commitment to transparency and merit-based practices.
He assured the faculty that all appointments and promotions would be conducted fairly, with strict adherence to established rules and no room for discrimination.
During the meeting, Dr. Nasir addressed various concerns raised by the faculty, including the need for increased medical subsidies and ODL allowances, promising to advocate for these in the university's Executive Council.
He also expressed openness to revisiting the newly proposed departmental promotion criteria after faculty members voiced unanimous objections. ASA President Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Ahmed highlighted the timely resolution of key issues, such as the advertisement of vacant positions and the swift convening of the Selection board, and thanked the Vice Chancellor for his proactive approach.
