AIOU Reaffirms Commitment to Women’s Empowerment through Education

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) On the occasion of International Women's Day, Mr. Atta Hussain Musavi, Additional Regional Director of Allama Iqbal Open University's (AIOU) Hyderabad Campus, reiterated the university's commitment to empowering women through education.

Speaking at the event, Mr Musavi stated that "Allama Iqbal Open University is dedicated to breaking barriers and overcoming distances to provide educational opportunities to women."

He highlighted that through the university’s Open and Distance Learning (ODL) system, education is being delivered directly to women's doorsteps, ensuring accessibility and convenience.

Mr. Musavi urged parents to prioritize their daughters' education, emphasizing its transformative impact. He stated, "Education is the key to unlocking a woman's potential, enabling her to become strong, independent, and self-sufficient.

I appeal to parents to invest in their daughters' education, empowering them to become agents of positive change in society."

On this International Women’s Day, AIOU reaffirmed its dedication to promoting women’s empowerment through education, striving to build a more inclusive and equitable society.