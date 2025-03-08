AIOU Reaffirms Commitment To Women’s Empowerment Through Education
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 05:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) On the occasion of International Women's Day, Mr. Atta Hussain Musavi, Additional Regional Director of Allama Iqbal Open University's (AIOU) Hyderabad Campus, reiterated the university's commitment to empowering women through education.
Speaking at the event, Mr Musavi stated that "Allama Iqbal Open University is dedicated to breaking barriers and overcoming distances to provide educational opportunities to women."
He highlighted that through the university’s Open and Distance Learning (ODL) system, education is being delivered directly to women's doorsteps, ensuring accessibility and convenience.
Mr. Musavi urged parents to prioritize their daughters' education, emphasizing its transformative impact. He stated, "Education is the key to unlocking a woman's potential, enabling her to become strong, independent, and self-sufficient.
I appeal to parents to invest in their daughters' education, empowering them to become agents of positive change in society."
On this International Women’s Day, AIOU reaffirmed its dedication to promoting women’s empowerment through education, striving to build a more inclusive and equitable society.
Recent Stories
OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people
OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership
General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of ..
China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high
Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023
Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek
Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..
QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025
UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Beautiful Iftar Party held at Begum Nusrat Bhutto park in Sukkur6 minutes ago
-
4 drug dealers held with 1.5 kg heroin, 2.532 kg charas6 minutes ago
-
AIOU Reaffirms Commitment to Women’s Empowerment through Education6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 19 road traffic accidents16 minutes ago
-
English society hosts event on Int'l Women's Day16 minutes ago
-
Police arrested two drug peddlers with drugs16 minutes ago
-
Cop Irtafa Ali injured in Airport Police area shootout dies16 minutes ago
-
Retailer Shafqat Abbas arrested26 minutes ago
-
Qamber police arrested 11 criminals in massive crackdown.26 minutes ago
-
26,883 beneficiaries provided pay orders worth Rs. 10,000 each26 minutes ago
-
Chicken will be sold at official rate of Rs 591 per kg26 minutes ago
-
Traders urged to play role in peaceful solutions to Pak-Afghan conflict36 minutes ago