AIOU Regularizes 34 Employees Under PM Family Assistance Package

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2023 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has regularized the family members of 34 employees who passed away during service. This regularization has been made under the Prime Minister's Family Assistance Package. Moreover, 1881 employees have also been upgraded through the recent upgradation and dispensation policy of the Federal Government.

Employees Welfare Association of AIOU organized a ceremony yesterday regarding the distribution of letters of upgradation and permanent appointment.

The ceremony was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

The deans, registrars and principal officers of the university also participated.

On this occasion, the vice chancellor congratulated the regular and upgraded employees and said that the university is taking care of the rights and needs of all the employees.

He added that the current administration is following the policy of giving employees their rights on priority, he also directed the employees to show good faith, dedication and honesty in performing their duties. Registrar, Raja Umar Yunis and the President of Employees Welfare Association, Yasir Mahmood congratulated the regular and upgraded employees.

