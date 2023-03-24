UrduPoint.com

AIOU Relaxes Admission Policy

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2023 | 05:30 PM

AIOU relaxes admission policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has relaxed the admission conditions for students willing to take admission in Associate Degree in Arts (BA) in the ongoing admissions of semester Spring 2023.

According to AIOU, as per the new policy, all the students who have passed the intermediate exam can take admitted to this program.

It is pertinent to mention here that the previous condition of intermediate passed with least 45% marks has been revoked.

Vice Chancellor (VC) AIOU, Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood, wishes that a person who wants to continue studying should have given proper chance and keeping this in view, he has provided an opportunity to the students with low marks in the intermediate to increase their education.

Intermediate pass students can get admission to the Associate Degree (BA) by April 18.

