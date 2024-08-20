AIOU Releases Admission Schedule For Matric, FA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Allama Iqbal Open University Islamabad has released an admission programme
regarding Matric and FA for Autumn semester 2024 here on Tuesday.
Regional Director Open University Dr Zubair Iqbal told media that the last date for admission
in Autumn semester was September 5.
The admissions are going on in the semester 2024 for matriculation, FA, ICOM,
Dars-i-Nazimi programmes and various other online courses.
Dr Zubair Ahmad said that the last date for admission without late fee was September 5 and
prospectus were available on the university website as candidates could submit their admissions
online.
He said that Pakistanis living abroad (international students) could also take admission in
matriculation, FA and I Com as this programme was being offered by the university under the online
management system while examinations for international students were also conducted online.
Dr Zubair Ahmad said the Allama Iqbal Open University also provided financial assistance to
the deserving students to pay fees and also provided free education to the jail inmates, transgenders
and persons with special disabilities.
He said the Allama Iqbal Open University Regional Office Sargodha had also provided online admission
facility to students through its WhatsApp number 0308-0918621.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason1 hour ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held3 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication3 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas3 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank3 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif3 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank3 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister3 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body3 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea3 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi3 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA3 hours ago