AIOU Releases Admission Schedule For Matric, FA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2024 | 02:30 PM

AIOU releases admission schedule for matric, FA

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Allama Iqbal Open University Islamabad has released an admission programme

regarding Matric and FA for Autumn semester 2024 here on Tuesday.

Regional Director Open University Dr Zubair Iqbal told media that the last date for admission

in Autumn semester was September 5.

The admissions are going on in the semester 2024 for matriculation, FA, ICOM,

Dars-i-Nazimi programmes and various other online courses.

Dr Zubair Ahmad said that the last date for admission without late fee was September 5 and

prospectus were available on the university website as candidates could submit their admissions

online.

He said that Pakistanis living abroad (international students) could also take admission in

matriculation, FA and I Com as this programme was being offered by the university under the online

management system while examinations for international students were also conducted online.

Dr Zubair Ahmad said the Allama Iqbal Open University also provided financial assistance to

the deserving students to pay fees and also provided free education to the jail inmates, transgenders

and persons with special disabilities.

He said the Allama Iqbal Open University Regional Office Sargodha had also provided online admission

facility to students through its WhatsApp number 0308-0918621.

