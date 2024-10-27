AIOU releases final exam schedule for Spring 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has released the date sheet for the final examinations of Spring Semester 2024 Master’s programs, which include MA, MSc, M.Com, MEd, and MBA programs.

According to the issued date sheet by AIOU, these exams will commence on November 15 and will continue until December 16.

Professor Dr Nasir Mahmood, Vice Chancellor AIOU has directed that essential facilities for students at examination centers be ensured.

Additionally, admissions for the second phase of the Fall Semester 2024 are ongoing.

Programs offered in this phase include Associate Degree in Arts (BA General), Associate Degree in Commerce (BCom), BBA, Associate Degree in education, BS (ODL) programs, 1.5-year, 2.5-year, and 4-year BEd programs, Postgraduate Diploma programs, and Certificate courses.

The Vice Chancellor, responding to student requests, extended the admission deadline to November 5, allowing prospective applicants to take advantage of this opportunity and apply by November 5.

It is worth noting that re-enrollment for continuing students in these programs is available until November 20.