AIOU Releases Schedule Of Fall Semester 2021 Exams

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2022 | 05:00 PM

AIOU releases schedule of fall semester 2021 exams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has released the schedule of examinations for the four faculties offered in the fall semester 2021.

According to AIOU, roll number slips and date sheets have been provided on the website of the university.

Final examinations for Faculty of Science Face to Face (BS / MSc / M.Phil and Ph.D) programs and MS / M.Phil and Ph.D programs of the Faculty of Social Sciences will be held from January 6. Examinations for the MS / M.Phil and PhD programs of the education and Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies will begin on January 10.

As per the examination policy of the university, all the M.

Phil and Ph.D examinations will be held in the main campus of the university.

These examinations are being conducted in collaboration with the examinations department and the concerned academic departments.

In order to improve the quality and declare the results in a timely manner, it has been decided that the paper marking duties of these programs will also be done by the faculty members.

Students can also download their roll number slips from the official website (www.aiou.edu.pk) of the university , which will be accepted for participation. For more details, students are advised to contact their concerned department.

