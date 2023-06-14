AIOU releases spring 2023 schedule

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has released the semester schedule for the second phase of semester Spring 2023 for new and ongoing students as per the direction of the Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

According to the academic Calendar, the study period will begin on June 16 and will continue till October 10, a press release on Wednesday said.

The students of BA/associate degree will submit their assignments by post to their respective tutors according to the schedule. Information on tutors is available in the students' CMS portal.

In case of any issue, students can contact their concerned regional office or university helpline.

Students of B.Ed, B.S, and Post Graduate programs will upload their assignments on the LMS portal and also participate in online workshops through LMS during the study period.

Books of all the programs are available on the university website www.aiou.edu.pk, students can download the required course books. Books are also being dispatched to the addresses of students enrolled in BA/AD programs.

For more information, students can contact the AIOU helpline number 051-111-112-468.