UrduPoint.com

AIOU Releases Spring 2023 Schedule

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023 | 05:00 PM

AIOU releases spring 2023 schedule

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has released the semester schedule for the second phase of semester Spring 2023 for new and ongoing students as per the direction of the Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

According to the academic Calendar, the study period will begin on June 16 and will continue till October 10, a press release on Wednesday said.

The students of BA/associate degree will submit their assignments by post to their respective tutors according to the schedule. Information on tutors is available in the students' CMS portal.

In case of any issue, students can contact their concerned regional office or university helpline.

Students of B.Ed, B.S, and Post Graduate programs will upload their assignments on the LMS portal and also participate in online workshops through LMS during the study period.

Books of all the programs are available on the university website www.aiou.edu.pk, students can download the required course books. Books are also being dispatched to the addresses of students enrolled in BA/AD programs.

For more information, students can contact the AIOU helpline number 051-111-112-468.

Related Topics

Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University June October Post All

Recent Stories

UAE public joint-stock companies&#039; capital rea ..

UAE public joint-stock companies&#039; capital reaches AED702 billion by end of ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE banking sector sees AED263 billion in savings ..

UAE banking sector sees AED263 billion in savings deposits until March 2023

17 minutes ago
 etisalat by e&amp; launches &#039;Apps 360&#039; f ..

Etisalat by e&amp; launches &#039;Apps 360&#039; for to digitally empower busine ..

18 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture awarded certificates for three Autis ..

Dubai Culture awarded certificates for three Autism-friendly facilities

18 minutes ago
 Dubai Land Department participates in inaugural Qa ..

Dubai Land Department participates in inaugural Qatar Real Estate Forum

18 minutes ago
 UAE and Malta exchange experiences in Anti-Money L ..

UAE and Malta exchange experiences in Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Finan ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.