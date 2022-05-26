UrduPoint.com

AIOU Reschedules Exams Postponed On May 25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2022 | 02:30 PM

AIOU reschedules exams postponed on May 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) had postponed the final examination of BA (Associate Degree), BS and B.Ed (ODL) programs scheduled on May 25, due to the Law and Order situation in the country.

According to the controller examination, exams postponed on 25th May will now be conducted on 23rd June. Pre-issued roll number slips will be valid for the new dates. There is no change in exam timings or centers.

Moreover, admissions in MA/M.Sc programs are open till 15th June with late fee charges. Admission forms and prospectuses are available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk). Students can only apply online in these programs.

