UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Reschedules Its Exams For Students Convenience

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 12:30 PM

AIOU reschedules its exams for students convenience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has postponed its exams that were scheduled to take place on 26th, 28th , 29th and 30th October.

The exams will now take place on December 12, 13, 14 16 respectively at the same examination centers, said a press release issued by the University here Sunday.

The new dates have been set keeping in view the convenience of the students.

The roll slips, issued earlier, will be valid. The students have been conveyed the same through SMSs messages, said Controller Examination Sohail Nazir Rana.

Meanwhile, the University has extended admission date for continuing students of BA, B.Com, BBA, B.Ed. CT, PTC, MA/MSc for the Semester Autumn-2019 till October 31. Now the continuing students of these programs could submit their admissions form along with fee till the new date.

Related Topics

Same Allama Iqbal Open University October December Sunday Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 27, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Realme launched Pakistan’s real #64MPQuadCameraX ..

12 hours ago

Guardiola wants more from Man City, Silva under fi ..

12 hours ago

Some anchors of private channels were claiming tha ..

12 hours ago

Prime minister greets Hindu citizens on Diwali

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.