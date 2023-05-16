UrduPoint.com

AIOU Reschedules Postponed Exams

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2023 | 01:00 PM

AIOU reschedules postponed exams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has postponed the final examination of BA (Associate Degree), BS, B.Ed (ODL) programmes, to be held from May 10 to 13 of the autumn semester 2022, due to the of the law and order situation in the country.

According to the new schedule, exams postponed on May 10 to 12 will now be held on June 22 to 24 and exams scheduled on May 13 will now be held on June 26.

Pre-issued roll number slips would be valid for the new dates. There was no change in exam timings or centers, it added.

Pakistan

