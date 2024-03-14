Open Menu

AIOU Reschedules Postponed Exams In Chitral Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 01:50 PM

AIOU reschedules postponed exams in Chitral region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has rescheduled the postponed papers in Chitral region.

Due to snowfall in Lower Chitral, schools and colleges were closed from 5 to 9 March and exams were postponed.

According to the notification issued by the examination department, the exams of March 5 will be held on April 16, the papers of March 6 will be held on April 17, and the papers of March 7 to 9 will be held on April 18 to 20 respectively.

The roll number slips, timings, and examination centres will remain the same and previously issued roll number slips will be valid for the exams.

Related Topics

Same Chitral Allama Iqbal Open University March April From

Recent Stories

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

3 hours ago
 Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission ..

Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveil ..

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap

14 hours ago
 Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champio ..

Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset

14 hours ago
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores

Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores

14 hours ago
 Catalonia president calls early regional elections ..

Catalonia president calls early regional elections for May 12

15 hours ago
 Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

15 hours ago
 Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculou ..

Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'

15 hours ago
 EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukrai ..

EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine

15 hours ago
 Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan