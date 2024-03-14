AIOU Reschedules Postponed Exams In Chitral Region
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has rescheduled the postponed papers in Chitral region.
Due to snowfall in Lower Chitral, schools and colleges were closed from 5 to 9 March and exams were postponed.
According to the notification issued by the examination department, the exams of March 5 will be held on April 16, the papers of March 6 will be held on April 17, and the papers of March 7 to 9 will be held on April 18 to 20 respectively.
The roll number slips, timings, and examination centres will remain the same and previously issued roll number slips will be valid for the exams.
