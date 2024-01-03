Open Menu

AIOU Resumes Extra-curricular Activities

Published January 03, 2024

AIOU resumes extra-curricular activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU), Prof Dr. Nasir Mahmood said on Wednesday there is a dire need to attract children to co-curricular and extra-curricular activities.

He said these activities instil the spirit of hard work in students while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of AIOU Annual Cricket Tournament 2024

Sports activities were halted due to the pandemic, now resuming those healthy activities is a very good initiative, he added.

The Vice-Chancellor emphasized the importance of sports in the physical and mental development of children and announced that sports activities will be organized in the university's regional campuses.

Additionally, he mentioned that the renovation of residential colony blocks and the ground is in the planning stage, and sufficient funds will be allocated in the budget.

During a briefing on sports activities, Director of Student Affairs, Syed Ghulam Kazim Ali, informed the Vice Chancellor that cricket, badminton, table tennis and football teams have been formed at AIOU, and 60 teams participated in this cricket tournament with a total of 50 matches played.

DSA said that there were 2 categories in this tournament, one was the students' category, and the other was the AIOU employees’ category.

The student category tournament was won by the university residential colony team while the final match of the employees’ category was played today between the admin and DRS teams, DRS team bags the winning trophy. At the end of the final match, all four finalist teams were introduced to the Vice Chancellor.

