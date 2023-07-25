AIOU reviews admission,exam strategies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood on Tuesday said that we need to take pre-emptive measures to improve the admission and examination systems.

He was presiding over an online meeting of regional directors.

The vice chancellor said regional directors should continuously visit examination centres to ensure transparency in the examination system.

He further said regional directors of AIOU need to be more active to convey the message of the university to the backward areas of the country so that a maximum number of people can be included in the educational network.

Vice-Chancellor directed the regional heads to appoint examination staff, especially Distribution Inspectors, mobile Inspectors, Superintendents, and Invigilators purely based on merit.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood also allowed that results awaiting students can apply for admission and directed regional heads to especially focus on continuing students and take necessary steps to retain the students until they complete the program.

The vice chancellor has set the target of admissions of at least 6 lakh students for the autumn semester 2023 and directed the regional directors to play their role in achieving the target.

All the regional directors participated online in the conference and the principal officers of the university were also present.

Director General Regional Services, Dr. Malik Tauqir Ahmed Khan hosted the conference.

