AIOU Revises Its Examination Policy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2022 | 06:10 PM

AIOU revises its examination policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has revised its examination policy and abolished the provision of reappear and again reappear facility to its students enrolled in various academic programs offered by the university.

The policy has been reviewed in accordance with the standard examination practices of other higher education institutions of the country, AIOU in a statement on Wednesday said.

According to the revised policy, a student must apply for fresh admission in case he fails a certain course. Previously such cases were given two chances to reappear in the examination without being admitted in the course again.

This decision has been taken to ensure quality of education imparted and to bring reforms in admission and examination policies and practices of the university.

The revised policy will be implemented from fresh examinations of autumn 2021 semester.

Therefore, all appear and again reappear cases are advised to avail this final opportunity in the examinations of ongoing autumn 2021 semester.

It is pertinent to mention here that final examinations of face-to-face programs of faculty of sciences including BS, MSc, M Phil and PhD while M Phil and PhD programs offered by the faculty of social sciences and humanities are commencing today whereas final examinations of M Phil and PhD programs offered by the faculty of education and faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies are commencing on January 10, 2022.

Date sheet and roll number slips have been uploaded on the university website(www.aiou.edu.pk). Roll number slips downloaded from the university website will be treated valid in the examination halls.

