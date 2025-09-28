AIOU Scientist Earns Global Acclaim
Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Dr Iqbal Ahmed, a distinguished scientist from the Department of Chemistry at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and President of the Academic Staff Association, got global recognition as his name was included in Stanford University’s “Top 2% Scientists of the World 2025” list.
He got this honour due to his research contributions in the field of modern and sustainable energy, said a press release on Sunday.
This list was considered the most authentic and credible global ranking, featuring only those scientists whose research carried the highest international citations and impact.
Dr Iqbal Ahmed was working on the development and testing of advanced energy materials that have the potential to revolutionize future energy storage and conversion technologies.
His efforts were illuminating new horizons of sustainable energy not only for Pakistan but for the entire world.
Expressing his views, Dr Iqbal Ahmed said that this honour was not limited to him alone but was also a matter of pride for AIOU and the whole of Pakistan.
According to him, "This recognition clearly indicates that world-class research is possible in Pakistan and that the country’s researchers can make their mark on any global forum."
Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood congratulated Dr Iqbal Ahmed stating that his inclusion in the list of the world’s top scientists was a milestone for the university.
This achievement was clear evidence of his hard work, dedication and high-quality research.
"It also highlights the fact that Pakistan’s scientific research is gaining recognition at the international level, while AIOU continues to play a vital role in promoting research and innovation," he said.
On this occasion, the Academic Staff Association and the Employees Welfare Association also paid rich tribute to Dr Iqbal Ahmed, calling him a symbol of pride and distinction for the entire nation.
