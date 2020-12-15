AIOU semester autumn 2020 workshops commenced

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has started online workshops for the programmes offered in autumn 2020 semester including 1.5/ 2.5 and 4-year B Ed and BS (ODL) from December 16 (Wednesday).

The Director General, Regional Services, Inam Ullah Sheikh on Tuesday informed that usernames and passwords have been shared with the students via SMS and these workshops would be conducted through university's uniquely customized Aaghi LMS Portal.

Those students who have not yet received login information may contact their respective regions.

Additional Director, ICT, Arshad Manzoor has informed that university has, further, improved and strengthened online system keeping in view the technical issues faced by the users while participating in online workshops organized in the previous semester.

Approximately 42000 students will participate in these workshops simultaneously. Moreover, during the last two months, AIOU has signed MoUs with a number of telecom companies in the country which will provide internet data bundles to AIOU users on the subsidized rates.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Vice Chancellor, AIOU has directed the ICT department and university administration to provide quality online workshops services to the students enrolled in post graduate programs of the university.

He has, further, instructed to follow precautionary measures and COVID -19 SOPs in true letter and spirit to constrain the spread of the pandemic during the second wave.

The detailed information about these workshops is available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).