UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Semester Autumn 2020 Workshops Commenced

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

AIOU semester autumn 2020 workshops commenced

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has started online workshops for the programmes offered in autumn 2020 semester including 1.5/ 2.5 and 4-year B Ed and BS (ODL) from December 16 (Wednesday).

The Director General, Regional Services, Inam Ullah Sheikh on Tuesday informed that usernames and passwords have been shared with the students via SMS and these workshops would be conducted through university's uniquely customized Aaghi LMS Portal.

Those students who have not yet received login information may contact their respective regions.

Additional Director, ICT, Arshad Manzoor has informed that university has, further, improved and strengthened online system keeping in view the technical issues faced by the users while participating in online workshops organized in the previous semester.

Approximately 42000 students will participate in these workshops simultaneously. Moreover, during the last two months, AIOU has signed MoUs with a number of telecom companies in the country which will provide internet data bundles to AIOU users on the subsidized rates.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Vice Chancellor, AIOU has directed the ICT department and university administration to provide quality online workshops services to the students enrolled in post graduate programs of the university.

He has, further, instructed to follow precautionary measures and COVID -19 SOPs in true letter and spirit to constrain the spread of the pandemic during the second wave.

The detailed information about these workshops is available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

Related Topics

Internet Allama Iqbal Open University May December SMS 2020 Post From

Recent Stories

Mubadala to invest in Asper’s AED 2.1 billion Do ..

26 minutes ago

ADNOC to boost in-country value to support post-Co ..

41 minutes ago

Realme launches 64MP Ultra-Nightscape camera phone ..

55 minutes ago

Govt decides to hold Senate elections in Feb inste ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Rasheed asks opposition to come to parliame ..

1 hour ago

Technology Innovation Institute, Virgin Hyperloop ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.