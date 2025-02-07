Open Menu

AIOU Sets Feb 10 As Deadline For Matric,Inter And B.Ed Admissions

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 01:20 PM

AIOU sets Feb 10 as deadline for Matric,Inter and B.Ed admissions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) had set February 10 as late date for admissions in Matric, Intermediate, and B.Ed programs offered for the Spring 2025 semester.

According to the details, no decision had been made yet regarding an extension of the admission deadline. Therefore, interested students were advised to take advantage of the opportunity and register themselves within the given timeframe.

Admissions for Associate Degree (BA/B.Com), BS, Postgraduate Diplomas, MS, MPhil, and PhD programs would remain open until 17th February. According to the issued schedule, continuing students could enroll themselves until 24th February.

Admission forms and prospectuses for all programs were available on the university’s website.

To facilitate students, an online admission facility had been provided for all programs.

However, admissions for Matric, FA, Associate Degree, and B.Ed programs could also be obtained through the manual process. The admission forms for these programs were available at the university’s regional offices across the country.

Prospective students were advised to complete their enrollment within the specified deadlines to avoid late fees. They could also seek assistance in the admission process from the regional offices, where facilitation centers had been established to guide and support them.

