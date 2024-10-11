Open Menu

AIOU Sets Oct 15 As Deadline For Autumn 2024 Admissions

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2024 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has set October 15, as the last date for admissions in the second phase of the Autumn 2024 semester.

This phase includes programs such as Associate Degrees, BBA, BS, B.Ed, Postgraduate Diplomas, and Certificate Courses, said a press release on Friday.

Prospective students can access prospectuses and admission forms on the university's website at www.aiou.edu.pk.

For further information, students may contact regional offices or the university helpline at 051-111-112-468.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, expressed hope that a large number of students will take advantage of this opportunity and register by October 15.

"University's doors are always open for knowledge seekers. Additionally, ongoing BS face-to-face program students have been given another chance to enroll, with the enrollment deadline extended to October 20," he emphasized.

