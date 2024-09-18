AIOU sets October 15 as last date for admissions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set October 15 as the last date for the 2nd phase admissions of Autumn semester 2024.

According to the AIOU, the programmes offered in this phase include Associate degree in Arts (BA General), Associate degree in Commerce (B.Com), Associate degree in education, BS (ODL) programs, B.Ed programs, BBA, postgraduate diplomas and certificate courses.

Admission forms and prospectus of all the programs are available on the university website.

The students can visit regional offices or call the university helpline at 051-111 112 468 for further information.

The deadline for submitting admission form is 15th October.

Please note that applications for admission can only be submitted online.

Detailed information about all the programs offered is also available on the university website.

For further information about admissions, students can contact the regional offices of the university or call the official helpline at 051-111 112 468.

Professor. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Vice Chancellor AIOU has directed regional offices to guide and support prospective students, including providing free access to computers and the internet for those without these facilities to ensure they can complete their applications with ease.