AIOU sets up Model Study Center at Kharan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set up a Model Study Center at Kharan, Balochistan, in a house donated by the Chief Justice of Federal Shariat Court (FSC), Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzi.

The study center was formally inaugurated by the AIOU Vice Chancellor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum who was currently on a tour in Balochistan to explore further avenues for expanding the varsity's educational network in the province.

Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzi and the university's Director Regional Services Inamullah Sheikh were also present on the occasion, besides local community leaders and senior officials, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzi announced that he would identify a piece of land for a permanent arrangement of the study center which would be working temporally in the donated house.

He lauded the AIOU for its leading role in the educational sector.

The Study Center is a part of the AIOU's renewed efforts to upgrade the educational facilities in the country's far-flung areas.

The staff at the Center would guide and help the students in their academic pursuits. The number of regional offices and the study centers are being increased for the bringing the education at the peoples door-step.

The Vice Chancellor assured that the AIOU's local offices would be empowered to provide best possible services to the students. The poor-students would be given scholarship under its various students support schemes, he added. A day earlier, Zia-Ul-Qayyum met Governor Baluchistan Justice (Retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai in Quetta and discussed with him proposals of upgrading the University's educational facilities in the province.

He briefed him about the University's plan to expand the educational network in Balochistan. The governor assured his support in carrying out the University's development activities, particularly for the people of Balochistan.