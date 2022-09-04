UrduPoint.com

AIOU Sets Up Relief Medical Camp For Flood Affectees

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2022 | 04:40 PM

AIOU sets up relief medical camp for flood affectees

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Regional Director of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Syed Atta Hussain Shah Mosvi Sunday said that the university's Regional Campus Sukkur set up a relief medical camp for flood affectees.

Talking to APP, he said more than 500 patients of respiratory diseases, skin diseases, Gynae problems, malaria patients, peds nutrition problems affected by flood checked during first day of relief medical camp.

He said free medicines, ORS, multi vitamins and Pure Drinking water are being provided to patients in the relief Medical camp.

Mosvi told that the current situation is worst, more disturbing and has vast impact than the previous natural disasters like earthquake in 2005 and floods in 2010 and 2012," adding that renowned health experts including Prof. Dr Gulam Rasool Bouk, Dr. Syed Faizan Ali shah, Dr. Khadim Hussain Mangi, Dr Aslam, Dr. Rozina, Dr. Sidra and Muhammad Hassan Mirani, an OT Incharge from Mahar Medical College Hospital were trying to protect the victims from infectious diseases and providing them free treatment.

Related Topics

Earthquake Flood Water Sukkur Allama Iqbal Open University Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

7 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

17 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

18 hours ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

18 hours ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.