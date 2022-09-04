AIOU sets up relief medical camp for flood affectees

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Regional Director of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Syed Atta Hussain Shah Mosvi Sunday said that the university's Regional Campus Sukkur set up a relief medical camp for flood affectees.

Talking to APP, he said more than 500 patients of respiratory diseases, skin diseases, Gynae problems, malaria patients, peds nutrition problems affected by flood checked during first day of relief medical camp.

He said free medicines, ORS, multi vitamins and Pure Drinking water are being provided to patients in the relief Medical camp.

Mosvi told that the current situation is worst, more disturbing and has vast impact than the previous natural disasters like earthquake in 2005 and floods in 2010 and 2012," adding that renowned health experts including Prof. Dr Gulam Rasool Bouk, Dr. Syed Faizan Ali shah, Dr. Khadim Hussain Mangi, Dr Aslam, Dr. Rozina, Dr. Sidra and Muhammad Hassan Mirani, an OT Incharge from Mahar Medical College Hospital were trying to protect the victims from infectious diseases and providing them free treatment.