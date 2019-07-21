AIOU shifts its academic operation from manual to automation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will shift its academic operation from manual to automation through a gradual process, in line with prevailing international practices.

The process will be completed within a period of 15 months with the smart use of new technology said a press release issued here.

The automation will be applied to its all operation, including handling academic assignments, undertaking admissions and conducting examination.

The automation will help the Mega University to smoothly handle the huge task of meeting educational needs of over 1.4 million students annually. It is also aimed at bringing efficiency and transparency in the students related services and improving quality of education.

In the ongoing admission process, the students of higher education, BS (Face-to-Face) M.

Phil and PhD were being facilitated to take admissions in AIOUs through online registration.

While addressing an academic conference, the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum announced that henceforth the technology will be steering-force behind all the Universitys operation.

He assured that the technology-based operation will be students friendly and it will help to bring about qualitative improvement in the University's overall working.

According to the Director Admissions, the ongoing admissions for the registration in the higher educations programs will continue till August 19.

The University's 49 regional offices across the country have been directed to facilitate the students in the admission process, he added.