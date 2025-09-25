AIOU Signs Agreement For Preservation, Digital Revival Of Qur’anic Manuscripts
Umer Jamshaid
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), on Thursday, signed an agreement regarding the preservation, documentation and scholarly revival of Qur’anic manuscripts.
The purpose of this agreement was to safeguard this great intellectual and spiritual heritage in line with modern requirements and to transmit it to future generations.
The agreement was reached between the Department of Qur’an and Tafseer at AIOU and Pakistan’s renowned Digital Quranics Manuscripts Project, signed by Project Head Prof Dr Muhammad Samiullah on behalf of Quranics, while Prof Dr Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi, Dean Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies on behalf of AIOU, said a press release.
This agreement was not only a revolutionary step toward preserving Qur’anic treasures in digital and research-based formats but would also provide new direction to the academic world.
According to the agreement, workshops, seminars and research activities at BS, MS, MPhil, and PhD levels would be promoted. Scholarships and research opportunities were also provided for faculty and students.
Under this landmark collaboration both parties expressed their commitment to align the scholarly and research heritage of Qur’an and Tafseer with contemporary digital standards.
Speaking the occasion, Prof Dr Muhammad Samiullah said, “We will collect comprehensive data on ancient Qur’anic manuscripts available across Pakistan, centralize it, subject it to scientific analysis and research and later digitize it to make it publicly accessible on an open-source global platform.”
Dean Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof Dr Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi, in his address, said, “This new dimension in Qur’anic research is an important beginning that will open new avenues of study and reveal new horizons before the academic world.”
While Chairman of Qur’an and Tafseer, Dr Sanaullah remarked, “This agreement will not only highlight Pakistan’s academic and research wealth at the global level but will also illuminate new possibilities in Qur’anic scholarship. By the Dean’s guidance, this agreement has been put into action, and it will serve as a milestone in future scholarly and research endeavors.”
