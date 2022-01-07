UrduPoint.com

AIOU Signs Letter Of Intent With ILKE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2022 | 08:04 PM

AIOU signs Letter of Intent with ILKE

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and a Turkish organisation ILKE, signed a Letter of Intent to establish a formal mechanism for joint research, faculty and students exchange programs, exposure study tours and to conduct academic, economic and policy research on academic and development issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and a Turkish organisation ILKE, signed a Letter of Intent to establish a formal mechanism for joint research, faculty and students exchange programs, exposure study tours and to conduct academic, economic and policy research on academic and development issues.

Registrar, AIOU, Raja Umer Younis and General Secretary, ILKE Foundation, Mr. Abdullah Serenli signed the document.

On this occasion VC, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said that collaboration between the institutions would go a long way in promotion of education in both Pakistan and Turkey.

He viewed that the panacea for social and economic development of majority of the Islamic countries lies in bringing the quality of education at par with the developed world. He added that both the institutions should work jointly to portray the positive image of islam around the globe.

He also suggested introducing degrees or diploma courses in Entrepreneurship and business, Islamic banking and finance, public policy and governance, corporate governance and professional development. All the deans and principal officers were present at the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exchange Business Education Turkey Tours Allama Iqbal Open University All

Recent Stories

Germany Monitoring Violence in Kazakhstan With Gre ..

Germany Monitoring Violence in Kazakhstan With Great Concern - Deputy Spokespers ..

2 minutes ago
 VC UoT calls on Balohcistan Minister Asadullah Bal ..

VC UoT calls on Balohcistan Minister Asadullah Baloch

2 minutes ago
 Haleem for society's collective efforts to deter c ..

Haleem for society's collective efforts to deter cases of child abuse

2 minutes ago
 34 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar's h ..

34 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar's hospitals

2 minutes ago
 Teams formed to launch crackdown against smugglers ..

Teams formed to launch crackdown against smugglers

5 minutes ago
 NATO Secretary General Says Respects Right of Finl ..

NATO Secretary General Says Respects Right of Finland, Sweden to Choose Own Secu ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.