AIOU signs Letter of Intent with ILKE

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and a Turkish organisation ILKE, signed a Letter of Intent to establish a formal mechanism for joint research, faculty and students exchange programs, exposure study tours and to conduct academic, economic and policy research on academic and development issues.

Registrar, AIOU, Raja Umer Younis and General Secretary, ILKE Foundation, Mr. Abdullah Serenli signed the document.

On this occasion VC, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said that collaboration between the institutions would go a long way in promotion of education in both Pakistan and Turkey.

He viewed that the panacea for social and economic development of majority of the Islamic countries lies in bringing the quality of education at par with the developed world. He added that both the institutions should work jointly to portray the positive image of islam around the globe.

He also suggested introducing degrees or diploma courses in Entrepreneurship and business, Islamic banking and finance, public policy and governance, corporate governance and professional development. All the deans and principal officers were present at the ceremony.