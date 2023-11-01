Open Menu

AIOU Special Focus On Providing Quality Education At Doorstep : Atta Hussain Musvi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2023 | 03:50 PM

AIOU special focus on providing quality education at doorstep : Atta Hussain Musvi

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Regional Director of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Sukkur Region Prof. Atta Hussain Musvi here Wednesday said that the university special focus was on providing quality education to students at their doorsteps.

The swift centers were set up across the country including Sukkur, he added.

Talking to APP here, Prof Atta Hussain Musvi said that the AIOU was engaging able faculty members, tutors, and resource persons.

He said that the aim of the university was to provide higher education to male and female students without any discrimination on the basis of reasonable fees.

"We want to make education universal so there is no age limit for admission", he said.

"The importance of the degree of Allama Iqbal Open University is recognized at the international level, and students who want to get higher education at low fees should enroll in Allama Iqbal Open University," Musvi concluded.

Related Topics

Education Male Sukkur Allama Iqbal Open University

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler issues law on licensing, operation of ma ..

RAK Ruler issues law on licensing, operation of marine means of transport

47 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi secures top slot of No.1 bowler in ..

Shaheen Afridi secures top slot of No.1 bowler in international cricket  

1 hour ago
 MoEc, ICA sign agreement to implement training pro ..

MoEc, ICA sign agreement to implement training programmes on AML/CFT mechanisms

2 hours ago
 PM condemns rising Israeli aggression against Pale ..

PM condemns rising Israeli aggression against Palestinians

2 hours ago
 IMARAT Plans Pakistan’s Biggest REIT

IMARAT Plans Pakistan’s Biggest REIT

2 hours ago
 NAB court summons Zardari in Thatha Water Supply c ..

NAB court summons Zardari in Thatha Water Supply case

3 hours ago
Shaheen Afridi seeks fan supports for ICC World Cu ..

Shaheen Afridi seeks fan supports for ICC World Cup 2023 matches

3 hours ago
 EGA announces completion of its Ramp-Up programme

EGA announces completion of its Ramp-Up programme

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. So ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histor ..

4 hours ago
 No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at ..

No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza ..

4 hours ago
 Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

4 hours ago
 Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#03 ..

Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#039;s National Day celebration

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan