AIOU spending billions on strengthening its network: VC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) was spending in billions on faculty development program, to strengthen IT infrastructure, expansion of regional network to the remotest and underdeveloped areas of the country as well as on providing financial assistance to deserving students.

This was said by AIOU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum while addressing education beat reporters of Rawalpindi and Islamabad yesterday.

He, further, added that university has taken special measures to strengthen its financial sustainability and consequently university is managing all expenditures on the faculty development program, enhancement of university infrastructure as well as financial support of the students from its own resources.

AIOU is the only university of Pakistan which has established its own endowment fund and from current fiscal year all payments of pension would be made from its interest. Within the limited time period of two years, university has established 10 regional offices in the country.

This network is being further expanded as the projects of establishing regional offices in Ziarat, Kashmore, Liyya, Khuzdar, Wana and Meran Shah are in the pipeline. Moreover, foundation stones have been laid in Mithi and Moro recently.

Similarly, he said, university is negotiating with the provincial governments and district administrations for acquiring government land to establish new regional centers in the remotest and underdeveloped areas of Sindh, Baluchistan, KPK, GB and AJK.

In collaboration with Oracle Corporation, AIOU will have a state-of-the-art automated application system to automate all academic, administrative and financial processes of the university by June 2021 making it the only university of Asia which would be fully transformed to automation, he added.

While discussing AIOU's contributions in providing educational facilities to the underprivileged and marginalized segments of the society, Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum said that university offers free of cost education up to matriculation level to the people of Baluchistan and former FATA besides transgenders, prisoners and special children and from spring 2021 semester, this service would be provided to the people of GB as well.

University would also initiate revision of curriculum at all levels from the next semester, he said.

He concluded the media briefing while expressing the hope that media will support AIOU in its cause of providing education to the masses of Pakistan through its objective critique aimed at bringing reforms in the system.