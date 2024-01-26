AIOU-sponsored 02-Day Open EXPO And Career Counseling Event Concludes In Mirpur Campus
Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2024 | 01:00 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University Regional Campus Mirpur on Friday concluded its highly anticipated 02-day Open Expo and Career Counseling Event, leaving students well-equipped with valuable recommendations for their academic and professional endeavors.
According to Regional Director AIOU Mirpur, the event, organized under the theme of "Empowering Future Leaders," attracted a diverse audience of students and parents, all seeking guidance for higher education and career paths.
He further said that Allama Iqbal Open University Regional Campus Mirpur always stood steadfast in its commitment to fostering academic and career development opportunities, empowering individuals to realize their full potential and contribute meaningfully to society.
The event garnered widespread participation, attracting a substantial number of students from the three districts of Mirpur division and accompanied by their parents and members of the public.
With a variety of informative stalls and engaging activities, the event proved to be a one-stop destination for students' educational and vocational aspirations.
