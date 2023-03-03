UrduPoint.com

AIOU, SRSO To Join Hands For Education In Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 04:40 PM

AIOU, SRSO to join hands for education in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Prof. Dr Nasir Mehmood, Friday called on Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), Sukkur, Mohammad Dittal Kalhoro, and discussed the mission of providing educational facilities, especially in the rural areas of Sindh and other provinces.

VC AIOU informed him about the network of AIOU established in Sindh province and said, "The university desires to expand its network to the rural areas of Sindh in collaboration with SRSO." Dr Nasir Mehmood along with his team also called on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kashmore, Munawar Ali Mithani and discussed the matters pertaining to the acquisition of land for the Regional Campus of AIOU.

AIOU delegation led by VC also visited IBA Sukkur University and Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University (BNBWU) and discussed the matters related to the educational development with the VCs of both universities.

VC of IBA Sukkur University Dr Asif Sheikh and VC BNBWU, Prof. Dr Tehmina Mangan at the outset appreciated the AIOU efforts for education in Sindh province.

VC AIOU also visited the model study centre of AIOU in Kandhkot where he reviewed the admission campaign among other matters.

During the visit, the Director General (DG) of Regional Services, Dr Malik Tauqir Ahmed Khan was also present.

