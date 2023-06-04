UrduPoint.com

AIOU Stands Tall In Global Ranking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) ranked 1st among 66 Pakistani varsities in recent Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2023 (THE's Rankings) in SGD-4 (quality education).

According to the details, SGD-4 measures universities' contribution to early years and lifelong learning, their pedagogy research, and their commitment to inclusive education.

Globally, AIOU ranked 25th among 1304 international universities in this category being the only university from Pakistan to make it into the top 25 global universities.

Keeping in view last year's rankings, AIOU jumped to 1 from 20th in Pakistan and 25th from 400-600 in this year's rankings.

Moreover, AIOU is ranked 2nd among 39 Pakistani universities in SGD-8 (decent work and economic growth), 3rd among 49 Pakistani Universities in SGD-1 (No Poverty) while AIOU is ranked 5th among 72 universities in SDG-17 (partnerships for the goals).

It is pertinent to mention here that AIOU bagged 10th position in the overall ranking among 72 Pakistani varsities.

Vice Chancellor (VC) of AIOU Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood congratulated the whole faculty and staff on this moment of pride.

He further said, "We will keep working with full zest to maintain the quality of education and will put all our efforts into further improvement in all the SGDs to improve ranking.""THE's Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)by the UN to achieve a sustainable future for all. These rankings are based upon comprehensive and balanced comparison across four broad areas; research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching," he informed.

