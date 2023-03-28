UrduPoint.com

AIOU Starts Admissions To Associate Degree For Arts

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2023 | 02:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has started admissions to BA (Associate Degree for Arts) for the candidates who have passed their FA/FSc examinations with 33 per cent marks.

Regional Director AIOU Prof Dr Bahir Ahmed Samim said here on Tuesday that the decision had been taken under the policy of Higher Education Commission (HEC).

He said the AIOU was striving for imparting education facilities to people at their doorsteps. The decision of granting admission to students who have passed their FA/FSc exams in third division was a ray of hope for them to get admission to BA and continue their education.

He said that imparting quality education was top most priority of the university.

