AIOU Starts Flood Relief Activities

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has established relief camps in different parts of the country for the flood affectees.

Vice Chancellor AIOU Professor Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum has instructed AIOU's Regional Directors to set up relief camps in flood-affected areas of the country to help the victims.

It is pertinent to mention here that the university has 56 Regional Centres in different parts of Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.

The Vice-Chancellor has said, "we cannot leave them alone in this difficult time".

He further said that as a nation, we need to actively participate in helping the flood victims.

He announced that Open University would give concession in the admission fees for the first phase of the autumn 2022 semester.

As per the instructions of Vice Chancellor, the Regional Centres of AIOU has established relief camps, first aid, and relief activities in the flood-affected areas.

According to Director General Regional Services, Dr. Malik Tauqeer Ahmad Khan, relief campuses have been established in Swat, Dera Ghazi Khan, Dera Ismail Khan, and some areas of Sindh and Baluchistan.

Dr. Tauqeer said that clothes, dry fruits, biscuits, juices, dates, and medical assistance will be given to the victims in these camps.

He further asked the regional directors to fully participate in this noble cause and be always ready to help the flood victims with the help of students, teachers, and other volunteers.

