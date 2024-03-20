Open Menu

AIOU Starts Mailing Of Books

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 12:50 PM

AIOU starts mailing of books

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has begun dispatching books to 60,000 students who are enrolled in the matriculation program for Semester Spring 2024.

According to Director Admissions AIOU, the process of dispatching books to Matric program students will be completed by the end of this week.

Additionally, the process of delivering books to 80,000 students enrolled in FA will commence next week.

To ensure that all academic tasks are completed within the specified timeframe and to avoid any complaints from students, Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has strictly instructed all departments to follow the academic Calendar.

This is the first time in the university's history that semester admissions are underway, and the delivery process of books to students has already begun.

It is pertinent to mention that the University has also introduced a "Computerized Tracking System" for information regarding delivery of books.

The students can easily enter their roll number or admission fee challan number and track all the delivery steps of books at the AIOU website.

In case of non-receipt or delay of the textbooks, the students are instructed to approach the nearest post office.

Related Topics

Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University Post All From

Recent Stories

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

13 minutes ago
 SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

1 hour ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest P ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements

2 hours ago
 TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Color ..

TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999

2 hours ago
 Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan an ..

Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced

3 hours ago
 COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

3 hours ago
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review

3 hours ago
 US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 ..

US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

6 hours ago
 ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

15 hours ago
 Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsa ..

Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan