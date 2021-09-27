UrduPoint.com

AIOU Starts Six-week Training Course In GB' Skardu To Boost Tourism Sector

Mon 27th September 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University had started a six-week hotel management training course for youth in Gilgit-Baltistan and Skardu in collaboration with Alight Pakistan and TAF Foundation.

The introduction of hotel management courses for the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan will boost the tourism sector with proper hospitality in tourist destinations.

The efforts of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to equip the youth with vocational education will be beneficial in the socio-economic development of the country.

AIOU is rendering commendable services in the field of vocational education in Gilgit-Baltistan, said Education Minister, Gilgit-Baltistan, Raja Muhammad Azam Khan and Tourism Minister Raja Nasir Ali Khan in their address to the graduation ceremony of the second batch of six-week hotel management training course for youth in Gilgit and Skardu.

They further said that vocational education is one of the main pillars of the economic stability of any society.

Both the ministers thanked AIOU, Alight Pakistan, and TAF Foundation for organizing a skill-based training course for the youth of Gilgit and Skardu.

Secretary Education, GB, Iqbal Hussain and Parliamentary Secretary Education, Surayya Zaman also appreciated the services of Allama Iqbal Open University for the promotion of education in Gilgit-Baltistan and Skardu.

Addressing the ceremony, Tourism Minister, Raja Nasir Ali Khan said that a huge number of tourists visit GB but due to lack of proper hospitality and hotel facilities in these areas, tourists face difficulties. On the other hand, educated youth in these areas are facing huge unemployment.

Dr. Zahid Majeed, Focal Person of AIOU, while representing VC, AIOU Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said that the hotel industry is moving towards rapid development and the VC has directed us to initiate this course and graduates will get decent employment opportunities, he added.

Kamran Iftikhar Lone, Deputy Chairman, Alight Pakistan and Dr. Hina Hussain Kazmi, CEO, TAF Foundation said that AIOU Alight Pakistan and TAF Foundation are jointly providing the best opportunity for the youth to shape their future through skill courses.

