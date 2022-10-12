AIOU steering committee meeting discusses digital transformation project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and renowned software company, Oracle Corporation, USA had signed an agreement to digitize the entire system of the AIOU.

The project has been completed and it was necessary to analyse whether the company had completed the task as per the contract and whether the requirements of the university had been met or not.

A meeting of the Steering Committee of the Digital Transformation Project was held yesterday to review the progress of the project.

The meeting was chaired by the Dean, Faculty of education, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood. Head, Digital Transformation Project Office, Tanveer Ahmed, Additional Director ICT, Arshad Manzoor, members of the Steering Committee and Principal Officers of the University attended the meeting.

Dr. Nasir Mehmood said that we all are the stakeholders of the university, and we have to ensure that the needs of the university are fulfilled as per the agreement with Oracle Corporation, the project has been completed or there is still some work to be done.

He said that Oracle Corporation is bound to meet the requirements of the university written in the scope of the agreement.

Dr. Nasir inquired about the digitization report from the heads of various departments of AIOU, all the stakeholders of the university said that all the work on the development side has been completed, they need master users and super users to make the system operational and functional, which requires professional training of staff members. It was decided in the meeting to conduct a training workshop on the assessment.

Head, Digital Transformation Project Office, Tanveer Ahmed is given time till December 31 to assess the need for financial modules and to integrate some old features.

After that, minutes of the meeting were prepared and signed by the members, the project completion certificate will be issued to the oracle corporation.