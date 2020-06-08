AIOU strengthens its library network for online academic support

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to further strengthen its library network to meet the academic needs of its students, particularly in wake of COVID-19.

According to the University's Chief Librarian Sahibzada Shah Farrukh, hundreds of digitalized text books and other research-based material of various programs were being made available through the University's website.

As per the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, it is being ensured that national and international academic online resources should be available not only for the students of the AIOU, but others as well.

The University is also actively engaged in increasing its digital collections for enabling the students of various disciplines to meet their academic needs through their access to its library network.

The central library has been updated to promote research culture in the country, through the use of new technology. It has facilitated access to national and international digital resources, and also help students to update their thesis using its online and digitalized resources.

It has recently set up an information literary desk to guide the students for collecting their required relevant material. The library has also updated its Phd lab, by installing the latest software for providing qualitative and qualitative data to the students for conducting their research work.

The AIOU has been linked with its central library with modernised and automation system and it provides best possible facilities to the readers through online automatic digital network.

The library has thousands of print and non-print materials to provide academic facilities to the students and teachers. It provides internship facilities to studentsas well to get themselves aware of the library working.

Meanwhile, the university is also strengthening its library network at the regional level. Each library at its regional office are being provided textbooks and other relevant reading material for the students' use and their guidance.